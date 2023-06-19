Latest QPR news: Player departs, potential Ferdinand replacement identified + more

It’s been a busy few days at QPR, with the club undergoing some change in the boardroom.

At the end of last week it was announced that Les Ferdinand had stepped down from his position as Director of Football. The former QPR striker spent eight years playing for the club, and now after eight years as Director of Football, he’s left.

The news was mostly welcomed by QPR fans on social media. Ferdinand had become a divisive figure among the fan base after several years of poor contract handling, poor transfer business, and a some poor managerial decisions.

And already there’s one name being linked with the vacant job at Loftus Road – Steve Gallen.

The current Director of Football at Charlton Athletic spent 19 years as a coach at QPR and is the brother of former R’s striker Kevin Gallen.

Steve left QPR to join Charlton as Head of Recruitment in 2017, eventually landing his current role in 2020.

In transfer news, Lyndon Dykes is once again being linked with Millwall. The Lions were reported to have submitted a bid for the Scot, though nothing was mentioned of it afterwards.

Today though, Daily Mail claimed that Millwall have reignited their interest in Dykes – suggesting that their bid had been rejected – following Dykes’ impressive performance v Norway over the weekend.

And one player who’s already out of the door this summer is Stefan Johansen – the club announced earlier today that the QPR skipper has left the club by mutual consent, after two-and-a-half seasons at the club.

Lastly, reports earlier today revealed that League Two side Swindon Town are hoping to sign QPR goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney on loan this summer.