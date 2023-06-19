James Maddison’s preferred destination revealed as Tottenham and Newcastle United battle for Leicester City man

Leicester City’s James Maddison would prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur over Newcastle United, claims Daily Mail.

Maddison’s future at Leicester City has been a talking point for a number of transfer windows now. But since the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League, it’s been widely reported that Maddison will finally be on the move and there’s two teams being linked more than most.

Tottenham and Newcastle are the two teams. They’re both being closely linked with a move for the England man ahead of next season and it was previously reported that Newcastle were leading the race for his signature.

Now though, Daily Mail are claiming that Tottenham are the team in front. Their report says that Spurs are leading the race and that Maddison would prefer a move to Spurs over Newcastle this summer.

Daily Mail previously reported that Spurs had launched a £50million joint-bid for Maddison and Leicester teammate Harvey Barnes, though that claim was quickly shut down by Fabrizio Romano.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Maddison to Spurs?

If Daily Mail’s recent take on this story is anything to go by then this emerging news should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Newcastle seems like the more attractive destination for Maddison right now, given their upwards trajectory and the fact that they’ll be playing in the Champions League next season, whilst Spurs have been struggling for a couple of seasons now.

But if Maddison does prefer a move to Spurs then it could suit Leicester, as Newcastle were previously reported to be unwilling to match Leicester’s £60million valuation of the player.

Expect to see Maddison on the move in the next couple of weeks, should everything go according to plan.