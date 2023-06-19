Harrogate Town battling League One, League Two clubs for 22-year-old midfielder

Harrogate Town are among the EFL sides keen on departing Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 19.06.23, 13:17).

Harrogate Town managed to stave off relegation from the EFL in the 2022/23 campaign and hopefully, this summer will see them strengthen their ranks to prepare them for a push away from the bottom end of the League Two table.

A number of players are leaving when their deals expire and Matty Daly, Liam Gibson, Rod McDonald and Matty Foulds have already joined Simon Weaver’s squad. Now, another new target has emerged on the radar in Yorkshire.

According to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 19.06.23, 13:17), the Sulphurites are making an ‘ambitious’ bid to sign central midfielder Dean Cornelius. They’re not the only ones keen with sides in both League One and League Two interested but the hope is that they can move ahead of other interested sides by putting together a deal to bring Cornelius to England.

The 22-year-old is leaving Motherwell this summer after playing 52 times for the Scottish side across all competitions.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

A promising player

Cornelius has been a fairly regular starter for Motherwell over the second half of the season and at his age, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him. He’s still got plenty of time to mature and develop though and while the Scottish Premiership is a good level, League Two football is highly physical and very demanding.

Game time will be key for his development and given the high ceiling he has, it isn’t a surprise that he’s got suitors other than Harrogate Town too.

Time will tell just where he ends up but with Harrogate making a move early, it makes for another encouraging step in their summer recruitment drive.