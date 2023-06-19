Fulham man wanted and more: Leicester City linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Leicester City have named Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, meaning that the Foxes’ summer transfer plans can start to ramp up.

Despite the club’s prolonged managerial search, there’s been a lot of Leicester City headlines coming out of the transfer rumour mill, with most of them centred around the futures of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Timothy Castagne.

But there’s also some names being linked with a move to the King Power ahead of the 2023/24 season and one of them is Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

Football Insider revealed earlier this month that Yates – who scored 14 Championship goals for Blackpool last season – was a target for Leicester City ahead of next season, with the Seasiders asking for a fee between £3million and £4million for the 26-year-old.

And another striker has been linked with Leicester City in Spezia’s M’Bala Nzola. Reports coming out of Italy last week revealed that the Foxes view Nzola as a potential replacement for Jamie Vardy, but that they also face competition from top flight Europe clubs for the striker who scored 13 goals in Serie A last time round.

Elsewhere, Leicester City have been credited with an interest in Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney. Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse revealed earlier in the month that Leicester are one of the teams keeping tabs on the Scot, who’s won Championship promotion three times with Fulham.

Lastly, Leicester City and Wolves are said to be keen on Aston Villa youngster Arjan Raikhy, who’s since been released by Villa and is now a free agent.

For the Foxes then, this summer was always going to be a hectic one following their relegation from the Premier League. But they’ve appointed a new and exciting head coach and so that’s one less thing for them to do – now they can really press on with their summer transfer business with lots of comings and goings expected.