Championship pair on radar and more: Sunderland linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Sunderland have made a promising start to the summer, signing young trio Luis Semedo, Nectarios Triantis, and Jobe Bellingham on permanent deals.

Sunderland are making waves in the Championship and in the transfer market. The Black Cats have a clear, defined, and exciting transfer philosophy and it’s giving fans a lot of optimism for the future.

And there’s more names on the club’s transfer radar ahead of next season, with one name linked at the start of the month being SC Heerenveen midfielder Thom Haye.

The 28-year-old has just capped an impressive season in the Dutch Eredivisie, featuring 33 times in the league and scoring three and assisting three from midfield.

Another midfielder reportedly of interest to Sunderland is Southampton’s Will Smallbone.

The Republic of Ireland international shone on loan at Stoke City last time round, scoring three and assisting five more in 43 League outings for the Potters, who are said to be keen on a return alongside Sunderland, Hull City, and Bournemouth ahead of the summer.

And Tony Mowbray and his recruitment team look keen on signing attackers this summer. Semedo has already arrived to bolster the club’s attacking ranks, but Ellis Simms could also be making a return.

Sunderland are reportedly keeping an eye on his situation at Goodison Park, with the Black Cats keen on a return after his impressive spell on loan at the start of last season – Ipswich Town though are also keen and are said to have made a bid (The Sun print edition via TWTD).

Lastly, Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker has been linked. A report from Sunderland Nation earlier this month said that the 22-year-old is a name on Sunderland’s transfer radar.

Sunderland could see a few more players come and go this summer, in what looks set to be another promising summer for the club.