Celtic interested in ambitious move for Leicester City midfielder

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is drawing interest from Celtic, it has been claimed by the Daily Mail.

Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship will likely see a string of star players leave the club. The likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne and more have already been linked with high-profile exits and now, claims have emerged over Nigerian midfielder Ndidi.

He isn’t quite the revered force he was a couple of years ago but as a 26-year-old with over 190 Premier League appearances to his name, Ndidi could still fetch the Foxes a decent fee.

The Daily Mail now claims he’s subject of interest from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic though.

Ex-City boss Brendan Rodgers is back in charge at Parkhead and it seems he’s interested in reuniting with one of his former favourites in the form of Ndidi. His Leicester City deal is up next summer and it seems highly likely that he’ll be among those to leave the club at some point this summer.

Destined for a move?

Ndidi looks destined for a move away from Leicester City before the start of next season, but it’s fair to say a move to Celtic could be a bit of a surprise. Although there’s no doubts about the stature of the club, the league division isn’t the most competitive and Ndidi is definitely someone who has the abilities to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

That said, a Rodgers reunion could prove tempting and Celtic would be able to offer regular European football in front of a big crowd, so there are certainly attractive traits the Bhoys could offer.

It remains to be seen just where Ndidi ends up but for a player who could’ve fetched a pretty hefty fee a few windows ago, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Nigerian moves on in a fairly affordable deal in the coming months.