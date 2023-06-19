Burton Albion in talks with departing Morecambe man

Burton Albion are in discussions with departing Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, reports Alan Nixon.

Burton Albion are exploring a potential deal for the Merseyside-born man this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Stockton, who is 29-year-old, is leaving Morecambe on a free transfer following their relegation to League Two and is officially out of contract at the end of this month.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Brewers are in ‘talks’ with him over a switch to the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton eyeing more firepower

Stockton is a proven goal scorer at League One level and would be an ideal acquisition for Burton if they can get it over the line. The forward has been on the books of the Shrimps since 2019 and has been their main man up top over the past four seasons, scoring 59 goals in 179 games in all competitions.

He is also vastly experienced player now and has racked up 409 appearances in his career to date, having had spells in the past at Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Carlisle United, Wrexham and Hearts.

Burton managed to survive pretty comfortably in the end last term and Dino Maamria was able to turn their fortunes around after taking over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in September when they were in trouble near the bottom. He went on to win 41.3% of games and his side finished 11 points above the drop in the end.

The Brewers published their retained list last month as they prepare for another year in the third tier. Striking pair Louis Moult and Sam Winnall are heading out the exit door which leaves space for a new attacker to come in, with the club trying to reach an agreement with Stockton now.