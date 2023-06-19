Brighton join Premier League transfer battle for Leeds United’s £25m star

Brighton are the latest side to eye up Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds United’s American international Adams only joined the club from RB Leipzig last summer but after performing well despite the Whites’ relegation, it could be that he’s on the move again sooner rather than later.

The 24-year-old played 26 times across all competitions and despite spending a spell on the sidelines, he was among the better performers at Elland Road in a dismal season for the club.

His form combined with Leeds’ relegation has seen him linked with a Premier League return and the Daily Mail has now said that Brighton & Hove Albion are the latest to show interest in the influential American. The Seagulls are considering a £25m bid for Adams while Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all made enquiries.

Brighton are looking at midfield options as they prepare to lose Ecuadorian star Moises Caicedo.

Back to the top-flight?

Adams has shown he has the ability and mentality to be an influential player in the Premier League so following Leeds’ relegation, it feels highly likely that he’ll move on from Elland Road. If not, he’ll be a valuable asset to have onboard in the Championship as the Whites push to return to the top-flight.

There’s a lot of transfer speculation circulating at the moment but Leeds have to prioritise finding a new manager. Getting a new boss in will provide much more clarity on the direction of the club and then more in-depth conversations regarding recruitment and player sales can take place.

Until then, the feeling of limbo around Elland Road could persist, surely impacting their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.