Bournemouth working on deal for Southampton defender, report claims

Bournemouth are working on a deal to sign Southampton man Jack Stephens permanently, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Southampton sent defender Stephens on loan to Bournemouth last summer. He played 17 times for the Cherries across all competitions, enjoying a run of 11 consecutive Premier League starts from February to April.

Now his loan has come to an end he’s back at St. Mary’s but with a string of exits expected, it seems Stephens could be among those to move onto pastures new too.

The Daily Mail reports that Bournemouth are keen to bring the centre-back back to the club on a permanent basis. They’re working on a deal to sign Stephens, so time will tell if an agreement can be reached.

Stephens has been on the books at Southampton since 2011, when he joined the clubs academy from Plymouth Argyle. Since then, he’s played 151 times for the Saints and he now has a year left on his contract at the club.

A useful asset?

In a summer where Southampton are set to lose so many players, it could be argued that keeping someone like Stephens could be handy. He’s an experienced defender who has spent the vast amount of his career at St. Mary’s.

Someone like him could emerge as a real leader amid relegation and with the playing squad likely to change pretty significantly, a long-serving leader can let the new faces know just what it means to play for the club and in front of the home faithful.

That said, with his deal up next summer, this window could be the Saints’ last chance to get a fee for his services. This way, he can keep playing in the Premier League too, though it remains to be seen if Bournemouth’s stance will change now that they’ve parted ways with Gary O’Neil.