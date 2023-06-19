Arsenal man considered and more: Sheffield Wednesday linked with 5 potential new signings this month

Sheffield Wednesday returned to the Championship in dramatic circumstances, pulling off a remarkable comeback against Peterborough United to book their place in the play-off final. They then won in the last seconds at Wembley through Josh Windass, so morale is high coming into the summer.

Some new faces will only boost excitement heading into the new season and one player linked with a return this month is Reece James. The versatile defender was a big hit on loan from Blackpool and discussions have begun over a possible return.

A deal seems feasible after the Owls’ promotion and Blackpool’s relegation and his return would definitely be a popular one.

Jordan Storey was on loan at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 campaign and he too proved a big hit. So much so that following Wednesday’s return to the Championship, it has been claimed he is someone who the club are keeping tabs on. It could be that they have a tough time striking a deal though given that he was a mainstay for Preston North End last season.

Away from former loan players, a couple of right-sided stars have been linked recently. Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly alongside fellow promoted sides Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in eyeing out of contract Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene.

The versatile Irishman’s deal is up this summer and it could be that he stays in the Championship with one of the millers’ divisional rivals.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy is another who has been discussed as a potential target at Sheffield Wednesday. He’s impressed out on loan in the EFL away from parent club Arsenal and with a new option on the right sought, Norton-Cuffy is someone who has been mentioned in recruitment discussions at Hillsborough.

Last but not least, versatile free agent-to-be Regan Poole has also been linked with the Owls.

He’s leaving Lincoln City when his deal runs out and after a starring season at Sincil Bank, the former Manchester United defender looks ready for a step up to the Championship.