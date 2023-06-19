3 Timothy Castagne replacements Leicester City must consider as transfer rumours ramp up

Leicester City look set to lose a whole host of key players this summer and Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne will likely be among those to move on.

Castagne has been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation too. Arsenal, Fulham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are said to be top-flight suitors but there is high-profile interest from Juventus as well as they eye a raid on relegated Leicester City.

James Justin remains on the books as a strong right-back option but another body will be needed in that role if Castagne exits. With that in mind, here are three the Foxes must consider…

Ethan Laird – Manchester United

Laird’s Championship loan spells have had varying success levels but if in the right system and on form, he could be a huge hit. He started promisingly at QPR but tailed off, however his time at Swansea City was a really bright one.

His deal is up next summer so United could be tempted to offload him permanently if the right offer comes in. Laird would be a bright addition for the present and long-term, offering an option at full-back or wing-back.

Louis Patris – OH Leuven

If the Foxes want another Belgian with attacking threat, Louis Patris is a player definitely worth considering.

Again, he’s a young talent at 22 and definitely has the best years of his career ahead of him. Patris notched two goals and eight assists in 33 Jupiler Pro League games last season, operating as either a full-back or right-sided centre-back. That ability to play in a deeper role goes to show the defensive side of his game is strong too.

Cody Drameh – Leeds United

Perhaps optimistic given the Premier League interest and the fact that Leicester and Leeds will likely be battling out next season, but if there was a chance of bringing Drameh to the King Power then the Foxes would be wise to at least consider him.

He’s thrived at Championship level before but there’s no doubting that Leicester will still have some pulling power despite relegation.