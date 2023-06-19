3 Thomas Kaminski replacements Blackburn Rovers should consider amid Luton Town interest

Blackburn Rovers’ goalkeeping situation is an intriguing one and recently, Thomas Kaminski is said to have drawn interest from promoted Luton Town.

Blackburn Rovers man Kaminski lost his starting spot to Aynsley Pears over the second half of last season and while the club want to have two high-quality ‘keepers battling for the no.1 shirt, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kaminski moved on. The Belgian is more than capable of being a starting player elsewhere and Rovers could probably get a decent fee for him, making a move feasible.

If he does exit, the club will need a replacement, so we put forward three Rovers should keep him mind here…

Marek Rodak – Fulham

Rodak has shown he can preform at Championship level before but with Bernd Leno on the books at Fulham, he won’t be the starting ‘keeper. Moving back to the second-tier would give him a better shot at increased game time and would give Rovers a really strong goalkeeping department.

His deal is up next summer and given his place in Fulham’s pecking order, a deal seems feasible.

Paul Nardi – KAA Gent

Another ‘keeper who is out of contract next summer is Paul Nardi. He’s impressed in Belgium since joining for KAA Gent and with the change in rules when it comes to recruiting from abroad, a move for Nardi could be done.

The Frenchman has looked like a bright prospect for a while now and his form in Belgium shows he could be coming into his prime. That could make him a smart signing for Rovers if Kaminski is moved on this summer.

Arnau Tenas – FC Barcelona B

22-year-old shot-stopper Tenas is out of contract this summer and having impressed in youth football, the Spaniard looks ready to step up to a regular senior role. Blackburn have had a top Spanish ‘keeper before in the form of David Raya and with a move for Tenas, they could get another.

Tenas kept 15 clean sheets in 30 games over the course of the 2022/23 season.