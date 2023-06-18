Wigan Athletic man attracting Aberdeen interest

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath has emerged on the radar of Aberdeen, reports Alan Nixon.

Wigan Athletic signed the Republic of Ireland international back in January 2022 but his move to the DW Stadium hasn’t worked out.

McGrath, who is 26-years-old, was loaned out to Dundee United last season and was part of their squad who were relegated to the Scottish Championship.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the player will now decide between Aberdeen and Hibernian for his next move this summer.

Departure incoming for Wigan

Cutting ties with McGrath would suit all parties involved as it would free up both space and funds in the squad ahead of next term. He was brought in from St Mirren but hasn’t been able to make an impact since dropping into England.

The Irishman has made four appearances in all competitions, two of which came in League One as the Latics won the title in 2021.

He started out at Cherry Orchard and UCD before spells at St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk. St Mirren lured him to Scotland in 2019 and he scored 20 goals in 78 games for the Buddies altogether to earn a switch to Wigan.

Dundee United offered him a temporary escape route last summer and he found the net seven times for the Terrors despite their tough campaign.

McGrath still has another year left on his deal with the Latics but most signs point towards an exit soon which means Shaun Maloney’s won’t see him depart for free which is a boost.

Both Aberdeen and Hibs are in Europe next season which they hope will help their respective push for new signings now the transfer window is open as they both battle it out for this potential addition.