Sunderland confirm signing of Portugal youth international

Sunderland have signed exciting striker Luis Semedo from Portuguese side Benfica, as announced on their official club website.

Known as Hemir, Semedo joins the Black Cats for the ubiquitous ‘undisclosed fee’ from the multi-title-winning Portuguese giants.

The 19-year-old has come up through the ranks at Benfica, first making his steps with the youth set up at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

However, he was coming to the end of his current deal and had not made that final breakthrough to the first team at the club.

Playing as a central striker for the various sides at Benfica, Hemir has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 32 catalogued appearances.

Speaking after he inked a five-year deal with the Black Cats, Hemir said on the club website: “This is a big move for me and I am very excited to be here. Sunderland AFC have a lot of young players playing an important part in the team and I think this will be really good for my personal development.”

He is a current Portugal U21 international with two caps to his name which shows the recognised potential that he has.

New face at Sunderland

Whilst not having the eye-catching output of some strikers, Sunderland must think that there is something in the tank with Hemir that they can exploit. You can see where the Wearsiders are coming from; you don’t get to be a Portugal youth international by accident.

The Black Cats were an exciting side last season and their latest arrival will slot easily into their side and their footballing ethos and style. This could be a great signing for the North East outfit if he can find his feet and he is a player who might be one to watch next season.

He may need time to settle in and adapt to life in a new country, but there is no doubt he is arriving with bags of potential.