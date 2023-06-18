Stoke City boss eyeing reunion with Preston North End man

Stoke City boss Alex Neil wants to bring in coach Paul Gallagher from Preston North End, reports Alan Nixon.

Stoke City are looking to bolster their backroom staff ahead of another season in the Championship.

Gallagher, who is 38-years-old, is currently first-team coach at Deepdale under Ryan Lowe.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that he is wanted at the bet365 Stadium this summer.

Preston coach being targeted

Gallagher has a strong affiliation with Preston and spent eight years of his playing career with the Lancashire outfit. He initially joined on loan from Leicester City before making his move permanent a couple of years later.

The former midfielder hung up his boots in 2021 and has been given his first steps into coaching at Deepdale. The Glasgow-born man first worked under Frankie McAvoy in the campaign before last before keeping his role when Lowe came through the door after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

The Potters are in the hunt for some coaching reinforcements and are also believed to be keen on Crewe Alexandra’s Alex Morris, as reported by StokeOnTrentLive.

Gallagher has now emerged as a possible alternative option to the League Two man. He knows the second tier inside and out having racked up 619 appearances during his playing days, with the majority coming in games at that level.

The ex-midfielder started out at Blackburn Rovers and actually had a loan spell at Stoke as a youngster during the 2005/06 season, scoring an impressive 12 goals in 40 outings. He then had stints with the likes of Plymouth, Leicester, Sheffield United and of course Preston.

The Lilywhites finished 12th in the last campaign and were six points off the play-offs in the end. The Potters finished 10 points behind and will be hoping for better next time around.