Southampton set price tag for 19-goal attacker

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Southampton are willing to sell attacker Nathan Tella and have a price in mind.

Nixon says that their valuation is set at £15million for the 23-year-old who had a successful loan in the Championship with title-winners Burnley last season.

Relegation from the Premier League means that sides are looking to cut their cloth accordingly and Saints are looking to cash in on the attacker.

Stevenage-born Tella came up through the ranks at Arsenal, progressing through the Gunners’ youth ranks. He arrived at Southampton and their U21s in April 2017.

He’s gone on to make 41 appearances for Saints’ first-team, 33 of these in the Premier League, and he has scored one goal and picked up two assists.

However, it was at Burnley last season where Tella really exploded onto the scene, upping his price tag for interested sides. In 45 appearances across all competitions for the Clarets, he fired 19 goals and registered five assists.

Southampton sale on the cards

Southampton’s relegation means that they are obviously going to look to clear the decks a little as they enviously eye the Premier League and it seems that they are willing to let Tella go which would free up space and funds.

His price tag might appeal to sides looking for a young forward that they can mould in their own style. It would obviously preclude a lot of Championship sides who have to be wary of such an outlay. Yet, his production with Burnley might interest a few.

Looking at experience, he has that with Southampton and the top flight, though without the output shown in the second tier at Turf Moor. However, as a project, he would suit an interested side although they may want to negotiate that £15million expectation down a little.