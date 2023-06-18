Plymouth Argyle interested in free transfer move for Liverpool defender

Plymouth Argyle have identified the youngster as a potential summer addition as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Olufunwa, who is 21-years-old, made the move to Anfield last year but hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Football Insider claim he is poised to ‘quit’ the Merseyside club on a free transfer with the Pilgrims keen along with League One side Bristol Rovers and Scottish pair Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

One for the future at Plymouth

Olufunwa could be seen by Plymouth as one for the future at Home Park. He may not be able to force his way straight into their starting XI under Steven Schumacher but he would certainly be able to add some competition and back-up to their defensive department.

The Pilgrims are currently being patient with their recruitment as they look to bring in the right type of character after sealing promotion from League One.