Oxford United join race for Brighton and Hove Albion prospect

Oxford United have joined the race for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle, according to a report by The Sun.

Oxford United are interested in luring the youngster to the Kassam Stadium on a temporary basis this summer.

Beadle, who is 18-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra in League Two and was a hit during his spell in Cheshire.

The Sun claim the U’s are now keen on handing him a move to the division above as the teenager looks to continue his development.

Oxford getting busy

Oxford have been busy recently and have brought in playmaker Ruben Rodrigues from Notts County, defender Jordan Thorniley from Blackpool and midfielder Josh McEachran from MK Dons. They are preparing for their first full campaign under the management of Liam Manning.

They could see Beadle as someone to compete for their number one spot next term. He is a highly-rated young stopper and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.