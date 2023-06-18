Luton Town keen on move for Blackburn Rovers man

Luton Town are keen on Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, reports Alan Nixon.

Luton Town are interested in luring the former Belgium youth international to Kenilworth Road in preparation for the new season.

Kaminski, who is 30-years-old, still has a couple of years left on his contract at Ewood Park.

However, reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the Hatters are keeping tabs on his situation following their promotion to the Premier League.

Blackburn have decision to make

Blackburn would have a decision to make if a bid came in for Kaminski from top flight new boys Luton. Aynsley Pears managed to jump ahead of him in the pecking order during the last campaign.

Rovers swooped to sign the stopper from Gent back in 2020 and he has since made a total of 118 appearances in all competitions, 29 of which came last term, and he has managed to keep 33 clean sheets for the Lancashire outfit to date. He has also had spells at OH Leuven, Anderlecht and K.V. Kortrijk in the past.

If Kaminski was to head out the exit door over the next couple of months, Jon Dahl Tomasson would need to bring in a replacement. The Lancashire side have been busy bolstering their ranks over recent times and have snapped up midfielder Sondre Tronsad from Eredivisie side Vitesse and striker Niall Ennis from Plymouth Argyle.

Luton won the play-off final last month on penalties against Coventry City at Wembley and need to ensure that they are ready for life in the Premier League. Rob Edwards’ side could see Blackburn’s ‘keeper as someone to compete for their number one spot following Ethan Horvath’s return to Nottingham Forest following the expiration of his loan deal in Bedfordshire.