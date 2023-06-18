Leyton Orient, Peterborough United and Northampton Town want Northern Ireland international

The League One trio are all being linked with a swoop for the Northern Ireland international now the transfer window is open.

McMenamin, who is 27-year-old, has caught the eye in the NIFL Premiership over recent times and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from England.

Football Insider claim Leyton Orient, Peterborough and Northampton are interested, as well as Steve Evans’ Stevenage, with the transfer window now open for business.

Leyton Orient, Peterborough and Northampton in transfer battle

Leyton Orient are in the hunt for additions following their League Two title win. Richie Wellens’ side are being patient with their recruitment to ensure that they bring in the right type of players needed to compete in the league above.

Northampton joined the O’s in gaining promotion from the fourth tier last term. Jon Brady’s were able to get over the line on the final day of the campaign after winning 1-0 away at Tranmere Rovers and they could see McMenamin as someone to bolster their attacking ranks.

Finally, Peterborough lost in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday over two legs last month and will be desperate to bounce back with promotion. Darren Ferguson is sticking around at London Stadium and needs some signings.

McMenamin has proven himself in Northern Ireland and has scored 42 goals in 109 appearances in all competitions for his current club to date, as well as chipping in with 25 assists. He has also been at Linfield, Warrenpoint and Cliftonville in the past.

Ambitious League Two pair Stockport County and Gillingham have also been linked with him this summer, as per the Belfast Telegraph, but new clubs are in the frame now.