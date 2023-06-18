Leeds United set sights on swoop for West Brom midfielder

Leeds United are interested in West Brom midfielder Jayson Molomby, reports Alan Nixon.

Leeds United are being linked with a summer swoop for the Republic of Ireland international ahead of next season in the Championship.

Molumby, who is 23-years-old, has been with the Baggies since 2021 and has established himself as a key player in the middle of the park at the Hawthorns.

Reporter Nixon has now claimed on his Patreon that he has emerged on the radar of the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

Leeds linked with new name

Leeds could see the former Brighton and Hove Albion man as someone to bolster their options in midfield as they prepare for the next campaign in the second tier. The Yorkshire will be looking to gain an immediate promotion back to the top flight and need to find a new boss.

Molomby has made 78 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions to date and has chipped in with five goals. He remains under contract with Carlos Corberan’s side until 2025 meaning a transfer fee would be required in order to lure him away.

He started out in his native Ireland with Villa FC and Railway Athletic before moving over to England as a youngster to pursue his career. The Seagulls snapped him up in 2015 and was initially a regular for the Sussex outfit at various youth levels as he rose up through the ranks.

Molumby went on to make five first-team appearances but wasn’t able to nail down a regular starting spot at the AMEX Stadium. Instead, he was loaned out to Millwall, Preston North End and West Brom to gain experience before he was given the green light to join the latter on a permanent basis.