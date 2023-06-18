Bolton Wanderers targeting departing Chelsea goalkeeper

Bolton Wanderers are targeting a move for departing Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, as per a report by The Sun.

Bolton Wanderers have turned their attentions to the soon-to-be free agent as they look to bring in a new number one this summer.

Baxter, who is 24-years-old, officially sees his contract at Stamford Bridge expire at the end of the month and he will have a decision to make on his next move as a free agent.

The Sun claim the Trotters are ‘looking’ at a potential deal to lure him to the North West as they prepare for another year in League One.

Bolton considering their options

Bolton have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following James Trafford’s return to Manchester City following the end of his loan spell. Baxter would be a shrewd addition if they were able to persuade him to drop down into the third tier.

He has been with Chelsea for his whole career to date but hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants. Instead, he has gained plenty of experience out on loan.

Baxter has had stints at Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town, Ross County, Accrington Stanley and Hull City. The Tigers first signed him in 2021 following their League One title win under Grant McCann and was a hit during his spell in East Yorkshire.

He did enough in his first spell at the MKM Stadium to warrant a second move there last summer and he made a total of 30 appearances across his two stints. However, injuries struck and he had to head back to Chelsea prematurely.

The Londoner will now be weighing up his options with Reading also linked, as per Football Insider.