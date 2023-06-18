Aston Villa youngster wanted on loan by Exeter City

Exeter City are interested in a loan move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, reports Alan Nixon.

Exeter City are keen on landing the youngster ahead of another season in League One.

Sinisalo, who is 21-years-old, had a stint in the third tier with Burton Albion in the last campaign after being given the green light to link up with the Brewers in July last year. He went on to make eight appearances in all competitions before heading back to Villa Park in January.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the Grecians are now looking to lure him back to the Football League for another spell.

Exeter eyeing goalkeeper

Exeter are preparing for their first full term under Gary Caldwell. The former Wigan Athletic and Chesterfield boss was chosen as their replacement for Matt Taylor after their former boss was poached by Rotherham United in the Championship.

The Scotsman could see Sinisalo as someone to compete for the number one spot at St James Park. He wasn’t able to nail down a regular spot in Burton’s team though which means he may feel he has a point to prove.