Phil Hay details possible Leeds United midfielder deal

Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League has seen the West Yorkshire club trim the fat and Forshaw was one of the Whites’ players released.

However, along with goalkeeper Joel Robles, he was invited back for pre-season training with the Elland Road outfit, as detailed on their retained list.

Forshaw – of course – is under no compunction to return to Leeds’ Wetherby training base for pre-season which starts in early July. He might even move to another club should one be prepared to take a punt on him.

Hay does tip a nod to this eventuality but does say that the “door is definitely open” for him at Elland Road, with some caveats.

He adds that, “The plan as I understood it at Leeds was that you would make him (Forshaw) an offer which would reflect the struggles that he’s had.”

The 31-year-old midfielder arrived at Elland Road from Middlesbrough in January 2018. His time with the Whites has been punctuated by injury issues which are likely driving any thinking at Leeds United over a new deal.

Leeds door still open

Leeds United could have the core of their side picked clean after their relegation from the Premier League.

Many of their players are being linked to moves elsewhere, both to Premier League sides and those on the continent.

The club are also in the twin throes of a takeover by 49er Enterprises and the search for a new manager after deciding that Sam Allardyce wasn’t the man for the job.

Offering a reduced deal for Adam Forshaw would make sense, his injury issues limited him to just 12 Premier League appearances last season.

He is a player who has extensive Championship experience and that includes promotion with Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa’s hand.

Leeds United should definitely be looking at a way to keep him at the club, even if it is just for a sense of continuity. He can definitely do a job for the Whites this coming season.