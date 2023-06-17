Leeds United in contention for 21-goal scoring sentation, report claims

According to respected Italian source Corriere Dello Sport, Leeds United are said to be in contention to sign Belgian sensation Lois Openda from Lens.

The 23-year-old Belgian was in sparkling form last season in his first season in Ligue 1 after last summer’s transfer from Club Brugge.

In total, Openda featured in 38 games and returned a more-than-decent total of 21 goals as well as registering four assists.

This seems to have sparked Lazio’s interest but Mark Hercules’ Corriere Dello Sport article mentions that other sides have an interest.

Mentioning tha Openda is valued northwards of €30m, Hercules writes that Lazio’s pursuit of him is “a very complicated track, which also sees Leeds, Eintracht, Monaco and Marseille itself and many others in contention.”

Relegation for Leeds United has meant that interest has been lodged in their 15-goal top-scorer Rodrigo. His form saw him reclaim his international starting spot for Spain recently.

Attacking decisions for Leeds

Leeds United have Patrick Bamford who has proven his worth both at Championship and Premier League level for the Whites.

However, Openda is a step above that level and his impressive goal return in his debut season in France is evident of that.

That sort of output, with the right backup at Elland Road would see him blitz the Championship. He would also link up with Georginio Rutter, Leeds United’s young £35m record signing from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim last January.

However, realistically, looking at the teams mentioned as also in contention, it would seem that Leeds United’s mention is just a passing comment as it would be hard to lure a player of that calibre to the Football League.

On that note, for any striker replacements and reinforcements, the Whites should look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.