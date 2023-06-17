Blackburn Rovers interest confirmed in Icelandic attacker

According to Lancashire Times reporter Rich Sharpe, Blackburn Rovers are interested in Icelandic attacker Arnor Sigurdsson.

Sharpe’s article in the Lancashire Telegraph comes after reports surfaced in Iceland of Rovers keen to seek a move for the 24-year-old.

He writes that “The Lancashire Telegraph can confirm Rovers’ interest” before commenting about the difficulty of the situation.

Icelandic international Sigurdsson is on the payroll at Russian giants CSKA Moscow. However, he’s taken advantage of a FIFA ruling to suspend his contract in the face of the Ukraine invasion.

Since taking advantage of that FIFA rule amendment, Sigurdsson has returned to IFK Norrkoping, scoring five goals in 10 Allsvenskan appearances this season.

Blackburn Rovers finished last season’s Championship campaign in 7th place, missing the play-offs on goal difference.

After transferring to CSKA Moscow in 2018, Sigurdsson has gone on to score 13 goals and register 8 assists in 87 games for the Russians.

Blackburn target addition

Jon Dahl Tomasson will be looking to improve on Blackburn’s close-but-not-close-enough finish last time around.

Sigurdsson definitely would fit the bill of adding an exciting streak to an already decent Rovers side.

Alongside his 13 goals/8 assist return for CSKA Moscow, he has also scored 18 and assisted 8 times in 52 appearances for LFK Norrkoping.

Not only this, but he also has experience in Serie A – via a loan move to Venezia – as well as Champions League and Europa League experience.

Sharpe’s article quotes reports in Iceland that his dream is to come to England. His CSKA Moscow deal is entering its final year and it would be interesting to see if Blackburn are looking to take advantage of this.

This could be a move that works out well for Tomasson and Rovers with the Ewood Park side getting a front-foot forward attacker who knows where the back of the net is.