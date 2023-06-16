Wigan Athletic prepared to let 26-year-old leave following relegation

Wigan Athletic are prepared to let Jamie McGrath leave the club this summer amid interest from Hibernian, as per a report by The Scotsman.

Wigan Athletic are gearing up for life back in League One following their relegation from the Championship last season and a summer of transition is on the way at the DW Stadium.

McGrath, who is 26-year-old, is due to return to his parent club following the expiration of his loan at Dundee United last term. He was part of the Terrors’ side who slipped into the Scottish Championship but he could now be thrown a top flight lifeline now the transfer window is open.

The Scotsman claim Hibs are keen to strike a deal to land him and the Latics are ‘willing’ to cut ties with him to reduce the size of their squad and potentially pave the way for new additions.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Wigan exit on the cards

McGrath leaving on a permanent basis would probably suit all parties involved over the next few weeks. Funds would be freed up for Wigan as they prepare for Shaun Maloney’s first full campaign in charge.

He moved down to England in January 2022 and has since played only four times for the Latics in all competitions. The Republic of Ireland international has struggled to make an impact since dropping down from Scotland and was allowed to leave in August last year when Dundee United came calling.

McGrath went on to make 32 appearances during his stint at Tannadice Park and chipped in with seven goals but that wasn’t enough for Jim Goodwin’s side to avoid relegation to the second tier in the end. He has also played for the likes of St Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk and St Mirren in the past.