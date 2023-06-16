Wigan Athletic midfielder to leave for ambitious National League side

Wigan Athletic midfielder Tom Naylor is poised to leave for Chesterfield, reports Alan Nixon.

Wigan Athletic are set to lose the 31-year-old to the ambitious National League side to link up with former boss Paul Cook.

Naylor, who has been with the Latics since 2021, still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium.

However, reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the Spirerites are tempting him away from League One with a three-year deal.

Blow for Wigan

Losing Naylor this summer would be a big blow to Wigan as they prepare for life in the third tier following their relegation from the Championship. He injects useful versatility and experience into Shaun Maloney’s side.

However, his potential departure would pave the way for the Latics to bring in a replacement which would give someone else an opportunity.

Naylor moved to the North West two years ago and has since made 86 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and six assists.

He started his career at Mansfield Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Derby County swooped to sign him in 2012. The Nottinghamshire-born man spent three years on the books at Pride Park but was loaned out to Bradford City, Newport County, Cambridge United, Newport County and Burton Albion before eventually joining the latter on a permanent basis.

Cook then signed him for Portsmouth before he later ended up at Wigan. The Latics will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship and have a big couple of months ahead as they look to strengthen their ranks.

Naylor’s exit would leave a void to fill in the heart of midfield which would need to be addressed.