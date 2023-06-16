West Ham eyeing Sunderland man, Hammers recruitment chief watched him in action earlier this year

West Ham are ‘keeping tabs’ on Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard, reports The Sun.

Ballard, 23, joined Sunderland on a permanent deal form Arsenal last summer. His maiden season at the club would be hampered by injury though, limiting the Northern Ireland international to just 19 Championship appearances, with Ballard missing his side’s play-off clashes v Luton Town.

And after just one season at the club, The Sun are now claiming that West Ham are keeping tabs on Ballard as we move into the summer transfer window.

Their report says that West Ham’s Head of Recruitment Rob Newman watched Ballard in action during the March international break, where Ballard featured in both of Northern Ireland’s Euro qualifiers v San Marino and Finland, albeit being brought off in the second half of both games.

Ballard is under contract for another two more years, though Sunderland have the option to extend his stay by a further year.