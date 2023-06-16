West Brom keeping tabs on Aston Villa fringe player, says journalist

West Brom are ‘keeping an eye on the future’ of Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Luton Town.

That’s according to journalist Darren Witcoop who says that West Brom are keen on raiding neighbours Aston Villa for the signing of Nakamba, 29, who shone for Luton Town during the second half of last season.

He featured 20 times in Championship fixtures and played a key role in helping the Hatters earn promotion to the Premier League, and Witcoop says that Luton are also keen on re-signing Nakamba this summer.

But they face competition from Carlos Corberan’s West Brom who are keeping tabs on Nakamba’s situation at Villa Park this summer.

Witcoop also adds that West Brom wanted to sign Nakamba in January before he joined Luton on loan, he tweeted:

West Brom keeping an eye on the future of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba. The Zimbabwe midfielder was wanted by West Brom in January before joining Luton. Luton interested in re-signing Nakamba but Albion also have him on their summer list #Lutontown #LTFC #AVFC #WBA — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 16, 2023

West Brom have some good options in the middle of the pitch in Okay Yokuslu, Nathan Chalobah, Jayson Molumby, and John Swift, though the summer exits of Jake Livermore and Tom Rogic perhaps opes up a spot for someone like Nakamba to come in.

A good signing?

This would definitely be an impressive capture for West Brom. Nakamba quickly won over the hearts of Luton fans for his energetic and combative performances in the middle of the pitch, which played a massive part in helping to get the Hatters over the line.

Expect Luton to be desperate to bring him back next season, and now that they can offer Premier League football, it could be a good move for the Zimbabwe man.

But Villa might be wary of lending him to a Premier League rival and so West Brom could be in with a good shout.

It remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an exciting link for Baggies fans.