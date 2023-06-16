Stockport County to swoop for Salford City ace on a free transfer

Stockport County are poised to snap up the left-back from their North West rivals on a free transfer.

Touray, who is 28-years-old, sees his contract at Salford expire at the end of the month and he is due to become a free agent as things stands.

He was in ‘discussions’ with the Ammies over extending his stay, as detailed on their official club website, but Football Insider now claim he is heading to Edgeley Park instead.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Impressive coup for Stockport

This would be an impressive deal for Stockport if they can get it over the line. Touray has been a key player for Salford over recent times and is a proven performer at League Two level.

The Hatters will be aiming for promotion again next season after losing in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties to Carlisle United last term. They are yet to make a signing this summer as Dave Challinor carefully weighs up his options.

Stockport have a vacancy to fill in defence following Chris Hussey’s exit and Touray fits the bill. The Liverpool-born man has played for Salford since 2017 and has helped them rise from the National League North to the Football League during his time there.

He has made 272 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 10 goals from the back over the course of the past six years. Prior to his switch to the Peninsula Stadium, the former Everton academy man played in non-league for the likes of Chester, Rhyl and Nantwich Town.

Stockport return for pre-season at the end of the month and then have friendlies upcoming against Lincoln City, Altrincham, Chester, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.