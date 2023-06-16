MK Dons land Newport County man on a free transfer

MK Dons have signed Cameron Norman from Newport County, as announced on their official club website.

MK Dons have landed the defender on a free transfer as they prepare for life in League Two following their relegation from League One last season.

Norman, who is 26-years-old, was offered a new deal by the Grecians, as announced on their retained list last month, but he has moved on now as a free agent.

Football Insider Championship pair Cardiff City and Rotherham United were interested but the Championship pair will have to look elsewhere now for potential reinforcements in defence.

MK Dons complete swoop

Norman has become MK Dons’ second summer signing behind midfielder Alex Gilbey from Charlton Athletic. The Buckinghamshire outfit will be eyeing an immediate promotion from the fourth tier in the next campaign.

They have turned to former Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Motherwell boss Graham Alexander as the man they hope can guide them back up. The 51-year-old has taken over following Mark Jackson’s exit.

Norman will provide more competition and depth to the Dons’ defensive department and would give them another option at right-back. He also has useful experience of playing in League Two.

The full-back started out at local side Norwich City but never made a senior appearance for the Canaries. Instead, he had a loan spell away at Woking to gain experience before leaving Carrow Road in 2016.

Norman had to drop into non-league for stints at Concord Rangers and King’s Lynn Town before working his way back in the Football League with spells with Oxford United, Walsall and most recently Newport as a new challenge beckons for him now.