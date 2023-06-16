Middlesbrough facing Euro competition in pursuit of PL ace

Middlesbrough are keen to bring Ryan Giles back to the Riverside this summer, but Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson has told the Athletic that there is fresh interest from sides in Europe.

Middlesbrough secured the loan signing of Giles from Wolves this time last year and went on to be one of the star players for the Teessiders across the campaign. He played 47 times in all competitions, registering 12 assists during that time.

With the 23-year-old having spent all of his career out on loan so far, he is now at a crossroads in his career on whether to stay put at Molineux and fight for his place in the Premier League side, or depart on another loan or on a permanent deal.

Boro are reportedly interested in bringing the left winger turned left-back to the Riverside once again, but they face fresh competition from sides in Europe according to Jackson.

“We’re under no contract pressure, which is a great position for the club to be in,” he told The Athletic.

“And then it is all about the coach [Lopetegui] making decisions for the make-up of his squad. We get calls from all over Europe about him.”

A potential hurdle for Boro to overcome…

Middlesbrough will be playing another season in the Championship next season and so if clubs come calling from the Premier League or from abroad in the top divisions in Europe, Giles will likely prefer a move to a higher division rather than playing in the second tier with Boro.

Michael Carrick’s side will still fancy their chances of getting their man. Having had the most impressive season of his career at Middlesbrough last season, if they match or exceed Wolves’ valuation of the player they could part company with the defender.

However, it seems Boro may have a plan B. They offered a new deal to Hayden Hackney who was on loan at Aberdeen, whilst they also have Marc Bola at their disposal too. If Giles doesn’t come back, they do have options already should worst come to worst.