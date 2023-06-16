Manchester United and Tottenham hold talks with Championship defender but face competition from Newcastle United and more

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have ‘both spoken’ with the representatives of Leeds United defender Robin Koch, reports 90min.

Koch, 26, emerged as a surprise summer transfer target for Manchester United yesterday. The German defender has just completed his third season at Elland Road, playing in all but two of his side’s 38 Premier League fixtures last season.

The campaign ended in relegation for Leeds and now Koch looks like one of a number of players who could be leaving Elland Road this summer.

And Koch has no shortage of suitors, with 90min saying that both Manchester United and Spurs have held talks, with Brentford, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest ‘understood to have held exploratory talks’ with the player as well, per 90min.

Leeds United signed Koch from Freiburg in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of £11.5million. Since then, the eight-cap German international has made 77 total appearances for Leeds.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

On his way out?

Koch was one of the more prominent players in Leeds United’s 2022/23 season. He put in some decent performances but this widespread Premier League interest in him may be surprising to some.

And he’s just one of a number of players being linked with a move away this summer, and what Leeds’ stance on Koch’s future might be remains to be seen.

He could certainly be a useful player to have around next season but if he wants to go then Leeds might be backed into a corner, given the fact that Koch is out of contract next year.

It certainly seems like the race for his signature is heating up though, so this is definitely one to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.