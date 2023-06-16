Leicester City linked with Serie A striker who they view as potential Vardy replacement, release clause known

Leicester City are in the race to sign Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola, who the Foxes view as a potential replacement for Jamie Vardy, per reports.

Leicester City and Vardy could be saying an emotional farewell this summer. The iconic Leicester City man is out of contract next year and so his future remains up in the air, and reports coming out of Europe have revealed that Leicester are eyeing up potential replacements should he leave.

Independent Italian outlet Spezia 1906 (via Sport Witness) has revealed that the Foxes are among those interested in striker Nzola, who scored 13 goals in Serie A for Spezia last season, despite his side’s eventual relegation from the Italian top flight.

Spezia 1906’s report says that Fiorentina are keen, as well as teams in the Premier League along with Leicester City, with the report stating that the Foxes could move if Vardy ‘leaves immediately’.

Nzola has a release clause for €10million.

A good signing?

Nzola certainly boasted a good record in Serie A last season, despite his side’s lowly league finish.

But with interest from top clubs in Italy and from the Premier league too, this seems like a very ambitious transfer pursuit for the Foxes.

And this apparent release clause might yet be out of their summer transfer budget now that they’re a Champisonhip side, so it remains to be seen if the interest is genuine.

What’s more is that Vardy could yet play a key role for Leicester next season. He remains a player with pedigree and in the Championship, he could be a very dangerous outlet for the Foxes as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Firstly though, Leicester need a new boss, and that looks set to be Enzo Maresca.