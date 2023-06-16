League Two chief says club haven’t approached Charlton Athletic striker target

Gillingham have been linked with an ambitious move for the League One hotshot this summer as they prepare for another year in League Two.

The Addicks are said to have ‘agreed’ a fee with the Robins for the attacker, as reported by GloucestershireLive reporter Jon Palmer.

They aren’t facing any competition from Priestfield at the moment with Jackett telling KentOnline: “We haven’t made an offer. He is a local lad, that is maybe where the speculation comes from, but he is under contract at Cheltenham and we haven’t made an offer.”

Gillingham aren’t battling Charlton

Gillingham could be eyeing promotion next term under Neil Harris and have raised eyebrows this week after landing Jonny Williams following his exit from fellow fourth tier outfit Swindon Town. However, luring May down a league may be a bridge too far.

Charlton are in need of some reinforcements to their ranks as they prepare for Dean Holden’s first full campaign in charge at The Valley and the former non-league attacker would be ideal for the London club. He is a proven goal scorer in the Football League now and has been Cheltenham’s main man up top over recent times.

The Robins swooped to sign him in 2020 and he has since scored 67 goals in 165 outings during his time at the club, 22 of which came last term. He still has another year left on his deal but they are facing a real battle to keep hold of him with the transfer window now open.

May rose up through the academy ranks at Millwall but had to drop into non-league for spells with the likes of Erith & Belvedere, Farnborough and Hythe Town before Doncaster Rovers took a gamble on him in January 2017.