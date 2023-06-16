Latest Sunderland news: Southampton man on Black Cats’ radar, 2022 signing wanted by PL side + more

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans are ramping up, with the Black Cats having already brought in Nectarios Triantis and Jobe Bellingham.

More look set to follow the young duo through the doors at the Stadium of Light this summer, and there’s two names reportedly on the Black Cats’ radar in Ellis Simms and Will Smallbone.

Simms is a player that Sunderland fans know and like. He spent time on loan last season before being recalled by parent club Everton, though a return to Wearside has been touted ahead of this summer.

Sunderland are said to be keeping tabs on his situation but recent reports (The Sun print edition, via TWTD) have suggested that Ipswich Town have made the first move to sign him this summer, with the Tractor Boys having apparently tabled a £3.5million bid.

Southampton midfielder Smallbone is also said to be of interest to the Black Cats. A recent report from FootballTransfers revealed that Sunderland, as well as Hull City and Stoke City – who had Smallbone on loan last season – are all keen, but that the trio face competition from Bournemouth and two other, unnamed Premier League clubs.

And lastly, Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has been linked with West Ham. The Norther Ireland international joined on a permanent deal from Arsenal last summer but would see his maiden season at the Stadium of Light hindered by injury.

The Sun say that West Ham scouted Ballard whilst on international duty in March, with the Hammers now keeping tabs on the 23-year-old ahead of this summer.

And in some other Championship headlines, Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca is reportedly set to take charge of Leicester City, Les Ferdinand has stepped down as director of football at QPR, and Tyler Roberts is set to join Birmingham City from Leeds United.