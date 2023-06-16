Latest Hull City news: Tigers chasing Championship man, three players could be set for exit + more

Hull City are looking to strengthen their ranks this summer by utilising the transfer market, as they look to build on last seasons’ 15th placed finish.

The Tigers are yet to make a signing this summer but are pursuing deals for several players in the hopes of improving their squad and their chances of pushing for a place at the top end of the table next time around.

This week saw them linked to Southampton’s Will Smallbone who recently spent time out on loan at Stoke City. The Irish international impressed during his stint at the Bet365 Stadium and following the Saints’ relegation, the midfielder is attracting plenty of attention from clubs in the second tier and in the Premier League.

According to reports, Liam Rosenior’s side face competition from Sunderland and former loan side Stoke City in the Championship, whilst Bournemouth and two other unnamed sides from the top flight are also chasing his signature this summer.

Along with Smallbone, Hull City are interested in a deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, but look to be falling behind Middlesbrough in the race to sign the 32-year-old according to TEAMtalk. Darlow spent the latter half of last season on loan on Humberside and impressed during his time at the club. He is seen as surplus to requirements at St James’ Park and reportedly wants to leave with Hull City hoping to pounce.

Another player linked with a move to the MKM Stadium is Fenerbahce midfielder Irfan Kahveci. Journalist Levent Ümit Erol reported the rumour initially, but this has since been rubbished by HullLive reporter Barry Cooper on Twitter who claims it is ‘not happening’.

Lastly, with the possibility of new additions comes the possibility that players will depart. HullLive claims the Tigers will ‘consider listening’ to offers for first-team duo Tobias Figueiredo and Ryan Woods and ‘will look’ to send youngster Timothee Lo-Tutala on another loan deal, after his brief spell at Stevenage last term.

In other Championship news, Leicester City are reportedly set to announce Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca as their new boss, QPR have confirmed they have parted company with director of football Les Ferdinand, and Leeds United defender Robin Koch has held talks with Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur according to 90min.