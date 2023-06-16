Latest Bristol City news: Robins enter race for League One star, Alex Scott transfer update + more

Bristol City look to be set for a busy summer window, with incomings and high profile outgoings potentially on the cards over the next few weeks and months.

Bristol City have had relative success in bringing players in on cheaper deals who have gone on to be a hit in the senior squad, as well as consistently looking to bring youngsters through the ranks and fast-track them into the first-team fold.

This summer their spending ability will of course depend on the players that depart, the most prominent one being the potential exit of Alex Scott. The Championship Young Player of the Season enjoyed a breakout season in the 2021/22 campaign, but he really came into his own last term and has been generating a lot of interest as a result.

The latest side to be linked from the Premier League are Bournemouth, joining Wolves and West Ham in the race for Scott’s signature according to The Daily Mail. However the Robins’ £25million asking price means Gary O’Neil’s side are hesitant to make a move.

Nigel Pearson is looking for new faces through the door too in the hopes of bolstering and improving their squad to help their chances of making a push for a top six finish next time out. One player they have entered into the race for is Peterborough United’s Jack Taylor.

Football Insider reports that they have joined Ipswich Town in their pursuit for the midfielder, who scored nine goals and registered six assists. His contract is up for renewal next summer and Bristol City are hoping to capitalise on the player’s uncertainty regarding his future.

They have also set their sights on another League One midfielder in Derby County’s Jason Knight, according to Derbyshire Live. The report states that the club are readying an offer that could see him join former teammate Haydon Roberts at Ashton Gate following his move from Brighton earlier this week.

