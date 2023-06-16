Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Watford in three-way tussle to sign winger with 22 G/A last season

Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Watford have all registered an interest in CSKA 1948 and Bulgaria winger Georgi Rusev, according to a report from Football Insider.

Ipswich Town achieved promotion from League One last season, finishing in second place, and they will want to maintain their second tier status as a minimum next time out. Norwich City and Watford both had disappointing campaigns, ending the season in 13th and 11th respectively.

In order to get to where the respective trio want to be next season, they will need to utilise the transfer market effectively. But regardless of their ambitions for next season, one thing the three sides have in common is they are all in the race to sign Rusev according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has impressed for club and country this season, with the winger having scored seven and registered 15 assists in all competitions at club level with CSKA 1948.

The report states that the player is interested in furthering his career with a move to a move prestigious league and he is interested a switch to England, which bodes well for the three sides who are interested.

A potential risk for the sides linked…

A move for Rusev looks to be a bit of a risk considering he is unproven outside of the Bulgarian first division. He had a short spell in Spain with Elche B and Getafe B but never made a single first-team appearance for the senior sides in La Liga, and even a move to the Championship looks to be a huge step up.

However, although it is a slight risk, it is likely CSKA 1948 wouldn’t demand too high a fee as any amount the club could bring in could be better spent elsewhere on a number of players, therefore it wouldn’t break the bank for the likes of Ipswich Town, Norwich City or Watford.

But with this comes the opportunity of high reward. If any of the interested Championship sides can bring Rusev through the door on a relatively cheap deal, there is the potential that he could become a strong option out wide, and could be a difference maker as he’s proven at his current club. Only time will tell.