Hull City, Stoke and Sunderland all keen on Championship midfielder but face competition from PL sides

Smallbone, 23, spent last season on loan at Stoke City. The Republic of Ireland international featured 43 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting five more from midfield as he impressed for the Potters, who eventually finished in 16th place of the table.

The midfielder’s parent club, Southampton, were relegated from the Premier League and are set to undergo a managerial change with Russell Martin soon-to-arrive from Swansea City, so what the summer ahead holds for Smallbone remains to be seen.

But an emerging report from FootballTransfers has revealed that Smallbone has growing interest from a number of clubs in England.

They say that Bournemouth and two more unnamed Premier League sides are keen on the central midfielder, as well as Hull City and Sunderland, with Stoke City also keen on a return for the player.

What next for Will?

After his impressive last season with Stoke, Smallbone has options. Southampton will of course have the first say on him as he’s their player and after seeing him perform so well last time round, Russell Martin might want him about for next season.

And for Smallbone, playing under Martin and potentially challenging for promotion next season could really appeal to him, though the lure of the Premier League is often too hard to shy away from.

With the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse likely to leave this summer, Smallbone could be one that the Saints want to keep in the middle of the pitch.

For the likes of Hull, Stoke, and Sunderland, a move for Smallbone might be a bit too optimistic given the fact that he’s now a Championship player with Southampton, but it shows ambition from the three clubs anyway.