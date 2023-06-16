Hull City interested in move for Manchester United goalkeeper

Hull City are interested in a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Hull City have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following Karl Darlow’s return to Newcastle United following the end of his loan deal.

Heaton, who is 37-years-old, has seen his contract at Old Trafford extended by a further year, as detailed on their official retained list.

The Manchester Evening News claim he has been the ‘subject of interest’ from the Tigers and Premier League new boys Luton Town.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

Hull City plotting targets

Middlesbrough are said to be leading the race for Darlow, as per TEAMtalk, so Hull could see Heaton as a potential alternative option. He has been with Manchester United since 2021 and has made three appearances for the top flight giants since then.

The veteran is used as back-up by Erik ten Hag and chances of regular football between now and the end of his career won’t come around too often unless he decides to leave in the near future.

Heaton is a vastly experienced player who has racked up 380 games so far in his career. He has featured for the likes of Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa in the past.

Hull are being patient with their recruitment as Rosenior looks to bolster his ranks ahead of his first full campaign in charge. Bringing in a decent goalkeeper will be high up on his list of priorities along with a new left-back to replace Callum Elder and a couple of attacking options.

The Tigers finished 15th last term and will be aiming for much higher next time around. They return to pre-season later this month before friendlies against Galatasaray, Barnsley, Bradford City and Grimsby Town.