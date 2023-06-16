Fabrizio Romano debunks emerging Tottenham/Leicester City transfer claim after potential player-swap story emerges

Fabrizio Romano says reports of Tottenham Hotspur submitting a joint-bid for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are wide of the mark.

Yesterday, Daily Mail claimed that Spurs had sent Leicester City a bid in excess of £50million for both Barnes and Maddison. The news took off on social media with Spurs coming under fire, but Romano has since calmed the storm by revealing that the news isn’t actually true.

He tweeted:

Understand Tottenham have not sent any official proposal for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison — would make no sense to submit joint bid for £50m, no chance. 🚨⛔️⚪️ #THFC Spurs are working on both Maddison and Barnes deal but reports of bid are described as ‘wide of mark’. pic.twitter.com/Y8WLeW5CG0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Spurs are keen on both players, but both would cost sizeable transfer fees with Maddison valued at £60million and Barnes at £40million, as per previous reports.

Also, last night it was suggested that Spurs could offer Harry Winks to Leicester City as part of a deal to lure Barnes and Maddison to North London this summer.

The suggestion came from The Telegraph (via TBR Football) who say that the Spurs fringe man could be included as part of a player-swap deal, with Winks also attracting interest from Leeds United.