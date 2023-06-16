Tottenham Hotspur, Fabrizio Romano debunks emerging Tottenham/Leicester City transfer claim after potential player-swap story emerges

byLuke Phelps
16 June 2023
Fabrizio Romano says reports of Tottenham Hotspur submitting a joint-bid for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are wide of the mark.

Yesterday, Daily Mail claimed that Spurs had sent Leicester City a bid in excess of £50million for both Barnes and Maddison. The news took off on social media with Spurs coming under fire, but Romano has since calmed the storm by revealing that the news isn’t actually true.

He tweeted:

Spurs are keen on both players, but both would cost sizeable transfer fees with Maddison valued at £60million and Barnes at £40million, as per previous reports.

Also, last night it was suggested that Spurs could offer Harry Winks to Leicester City as part of a deal to lure Barnes and Maddison to North London this summer.

The suggestion came from The Telegraph (via TBR Football) who say that the Spurs fringe man could be included as part of a player-swap deal, with Winks also attracting interest from Leeds United.

Author
Luke Phelps
