Divisive QPR figure set to leave, report reveals

Ferdinand was a cult hero during his playing days at QPR. The 56-year-old spent eight years at the club between 1987 and 1995, playing 184 games and scoring 90 goals in all competitions.

He retuned to the club in 2015, assuming the position of director of football. But after another eight-year stint with the club, Ferdinand is set to leave.

West London Sport say that Ferdinand ‘is leaving his role’ at the club, though no timeline has been put on his exit.

It comes after growing discontent from QPR fans at the running of the club. Last season the R’s had three permanent managers in place and eventually finished in 20th place of the table.

The club’s transfer business over the past few years has been criticised too, with Rob Dickie’s recent move to Bristol City highlighting the flaws in QPR’s recruitment.

A fresh start

Ferdinand’s exit has been brewing for a while now. He’s obviously someone who cares for the club and has an affinity for the club, but his work has been largely criticised for a while now, with last season being a really tough one to watch.

His exit could’ve perhaps come closer to the end of last season, though. QPR are yet to sign any new players this summer and now they have a director of football to replace – if they want a new one in, that is – so what this summer might hold for the R’s remains to be seen.

But Ferdinand leaving is perhaps a step in the right direction for QPR. Now it’s time for the club to really step it up in the transfer market and prepare for next season.