Crystal Palace, Fulham and more enter race to sign in demand Leicester City man

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are all keen on signing Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne this summer, says journalist Chris Wheatley.

Castagne, 27, joined Leicester City from Atalanta in 2020, signing a five-year deal with the Foxes. He’s since been a regular in the Foxes XI, playing in all but one of their 38 Premier League games last season whilst scoring twice and assisting three more.

The right-back has been attracting transfer interest following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last month, with Arsenal having been closely linked with a move for the Belgian.

But the latest news is that Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are now keen on the Foxes man.

Wheatley tweeted last night:

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are among the teams interested in Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne. 🇧🇪 🦊 Arsenal asked about Castagne recently. He's an option but definitely not their first choice, as called by @sachatavolieri. pic.twitter.com/AsxzG7NR0e — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) June 15, 2023

Leicester City paid a reported fee of £21.5million for Castagne in 2020. He’d establish himself as a very versatile and capable member of the Foxes’ first-team and it’s unsurprising to see Premier League interest in him growing after Leicester’s relegation.

Where next?

Where Castagne will end up remains to be seen. A move to Arsenal is looking more unlikely now, but moves to either Bournemouth, Fulham, or Palace could be realistic options, though the buying side will need to match Leicester’s valuation – whatever that might be.

The Foxes have other players to sell this summer. Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are the big potential departures and the Foxes might be more focussed on getting the right prices for them, as they’ll command a higher fee than Castagne.

But it all depends on which clubs put offers on the table, and when, so Castagne as well as Barnes and Maddison’s future arguably lie in the hands of those looking to buy them this summer.