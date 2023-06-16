Charlton Athletic figure is a contender for director of football job at QPR, report reveals

Ferdinand has left his position as director of football at QPR after eight years. It’s been an increasingly tough spell for the former QPR striker who’s come under growing criticism over the past few years, for QPR’s poor league finishes and likewise transfer business.

But an early candidate to replace Ferdinand has emerged is the former QPR coach Gallen. The 49-year-old was a coach at QPR for 19 years, starting with the youth teams and eventually leaving as a first-team coach.

He left to become Charlton Athletic’s Head of Recruitment in 2017 and was later made Director of Football in 2020.

Change in the air

There’s certainly an air of change sweeping across QPR. But it’s much-needed change with QPR in a bit of a rut right now.

Their playing squad is looking very thin on the ground and rather low on quality as we move towards the 2023/24 season, and with no director of football, QPR now have even more work to do in this summer’s transfer window.

But Gallen looks like he’d be a steady appointment. QPR fans may be wary of someone who’ll no doubt have connections to the boardroom coming in to the role, after seeing Ferdinand’s tough spell at the club, but Gallen has the relevant experience and he’s done a decent job at Charlton over the last few years.

Expect there to be other names in contention, but it looks like QPR are hoping to find a swift replacement and if they do, it’ll be good work from the club.