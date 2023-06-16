Barnsley not pursuing deal for 21-year-old striker, report reveals

Barnsley are not pursuing a deal for Brentford striker Aaron Pressley this summer, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are expected to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements amid links to the Premier League youngster.

Pressley, who is 21-years-old, is said to be on the radar of Football League teams Wycombe Wanderers, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, Stockport County and Sutton United according to Football Insider, with the report also claiming the Tykes are keen.

However, the Barnsley Chronicle have now poured cold water on the rumours and have said they are ‘wide of the mark’.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Barnsley to look elsewhere

Barnsley will be looking to bolster their ranks now the transfer window is open as they look to gain promotion to the Championship. The Yorkshire club were beaten 1-0 by rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final last month after Wembley after Josh Windass’ last-gasp winner.

Michael Duff has so far brought in former Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata to boost his options at the back. Attention could now naturally turn to reinforcements at the top end of the pitch but Pressley is someone who isn’t believed to be on the radar of the Oakwell club.

He has played for Brentford since they signed him from Aston Villa in 2020. The Scotland youth International also had a spell in the academy at Hearts.

Pressley has so far made three first-team appearances for Thomas Frank’s side and still has a year left on his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium. He is down the pecking order though and his chances of getting regular game time in the top flight are slim.

The forward has spent recent times out on loan away from London at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.