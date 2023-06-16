AC Milan ready to open talks for Norwich City ace with PL trio also keen

AC Milan are ‘ready to open talks’ for a deal to sign Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele, reports TEAMtalk.

Omobamidele, 20, is a product of the Norwich City youth academy, having made his league debut for the club in the 2020/21 season.

But last season was his most prominent in the Canaries’ first-team, with the Republic of Ireland international playing 34 times in the Championship as his side achieved a disappointing 13th place finish.

Now though, an emerging report from TEAMtalk says that Italian giants AC Milan are weighing up a shock swoop for the Norwich City man.

Their report adds that Premier League trio Burnley, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United are ‘all taking an interest’ but that Milan are ready to open talks over a potential deal for the youngster this summer.

Wholesale changes

There’s a lot of change going on at Carrow Road right now. Stuart Webber is leaving his role as sporting director whilst the likes of Teemu Pukki has moved on, with Max Aarons also looking likely to leave this summer.

And Omobamidele could be another on his way out and if Norwich can sell him and Aarons for good prices, it could go towards funding some more summer signings.

Shane Duffy has come in which could allow Omobamidele to move on, whilst Jack Stacey’s arrival could allow Aarons to move on.

Whilst the sales of both players would be a blow, now might be the right time to sell – Aarons especially as he’s been linked with a move away for a number of years.

For Omobamidele, a move to Milan would be a very exciting career move for him, and despite his inexperience of to flight football, he could soon become a regular for the Rossoneri.