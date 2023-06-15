Wrexham made late move for Gillingham new boy after Bradford City deal collapsed, reporter claims

Wrexham made a late move to sign Jonny Williams before his move to Gillingham, reports Darren Witcoop.

Wrexham tried to persuade the Wales international to move to the Racecourse Ground as they prepare for life in League Two next season.

Williams, who is 29-years-old, was made available after leaving Swindon Town at the end of the last campaign.

Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop (see tweet below) claims Phil Parkinson’s side swooped for him after he turned down Bradford City but it was the Gills who ultimately won the race for his signature.

Jonny Williams pulls out of a move to Bradford to leave Mark Hughes fuming. Former Wales midfielder Williams appears to have accepted a late offer from Gillingham. Wrexham also made a late move #bafc #bantams #gills #gillingham — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 14, 2023

Blow for Wrexham

Missing out on Williams is a bit of a blow for Wrexham as he has joined a fourth tier rival and will play against them next term now. However, there are plenty more fish in the sea for the Red Dragons as they look to build on their National League title win and bolster their ranks.

The former Premier League man rose up through the ranks at Crystal Palace and played 70 games for their first-team, as well as having loan spells at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland. He left Selhurst Park in 2019 and has since had permanent stints at Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City and Swindon.

Williams is from Kent so the location of Gillingham may have played a key factor. Neil Harris’ side will fancy their chances of competing at the top end of the table next season, which is of course where Wrexham will want to be as well.

Parkinson’s side have been patient with their recruitment over recent times and haven’t jumped into any deals. They have tied down veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster to a contract extension though and he will compete with Rob Lainton and Mark Howard for the number one spot.