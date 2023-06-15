Walsall star drawing interest from several League One and League Two sides, report claims

Walsall defender Donervan Daniels is attracting attention from several sides in League One and League Two, according to a report from Football Insider.

Despite Walsall’s disappointing season, finishing in a lowly 16th place, Daniels was a shining light across the Saddlers’ campaign. He played 46 times helping the club to 15 clean sheets in all competitions.

His impressive performances have resulted in interest from a number of clubs from their division and in the division above, with Football Insider reporting that he is attracting attention this summer.

However, the same report claims that Walsall are keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old, with the club entering into talks over a potential contract extension. His current deal is set to come to an end next summer.

A player that deserves a shot in a higher division…

Daniels have proven himself in League Two with Walsall, but his spells at the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers have shown he can cut it in League One, and so any clubs looking to take a punt on the Montserrat international should take solace from his past performances in the third tier.

Walsall will be looking to keep hold of one of their prized assets. With a new man in the dugout they will be hoping for a change of fortunes after their disappointing season last time out, and potentially push on for a place in the division’s top six with the hopes of promotion to League One. Keeping Daniels will be key to achieving that goal.

There is positivity in this report from Football Insider in that Walsall have entered into talks over a new deal. Supporters and the club’s hierarchy alike will hope for a breakthrough on that front to secure the Montserrat international’s future at the Bescot Stadium.